Man accused of burglarizing Huey’s, U-Haul store downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of burglarizing Huey’s restaurant and a U-Haul business downtown on Friday is now in jail.

Man charged with robbery attempt at Wells Fargo Bank in Cordova

Stacy Johnson, 57, is charged with two counts of burglary of a business.

On February 16, police say Huey’s restaurant on South Second Street was burglarized around 1:15 a.m. Around 4:23 p.m., a U-Haul store in the Edge District was then broken into.

Officers say while they were on routine a little after 5 a.m. downtown in the area of Lauderdale Street and Exchange Avenue, they saw a man who fit the burglary suspect’s description

The man, later identified as Stacy Johnson, was wearing a black and white plaid shirt wrapped around his head.

Group of thieves hit City Gear during business hours

Photos from both businesses showed Johnson wearing the same clothes that the burglar had on.

MPD says they found an A&B liquor bottle on Johnson while they were detaining him and several rolls of coins.

The bottle was stolen from Huey’s restaurant and the money was stolen from the U-Haul store, police say. An iPhone was also reported stolen from the U-Haul store.

Stacy Johnson was then taken to jail at 201 Poplar Avenue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.