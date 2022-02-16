Man accused in burglary among arrests in Santa Fe drug bust

Feb. 16—A Santa Fe man accused of burglarizing a Dollar General store near Eldorado late last week was one of six people arrested the same day in connection with a drug bust at a home on Arroyo Central in southwest Santa Fe.

A statement of probable cause filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says Tommy Lovato, 30, who attempted to flee from the scene, faces charges of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, resisting or evading an officer and concealing identity.

He was arrested near the Arroyo Central home and booked at the Santa Fe County jail, where he was further charged with assault on a peace officer. Court records allege he refused to accept documents outlining his burglary charges and attempted to fight a correctional officer. He was subdued with pepper spray.

Santa Fe County sheriff's detectives, the Albuquerque Police Department's Central Narcotics Unit and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at the Arroyo Central home Thursday, according to a social media post by the sheriff's office.

The bust led to six arrests, although the identities of the other five suspects and any potential charges they face are unknown.

Charging documents on those suspects were not available in court.

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said it's likely some of the suspects were arrested on open warrants, and detectives were still working on charges for the remaining suspects.

Ríos was unable to provide an incident report of the raid Tuesday.

Lovato is accused of burglarizing the Dollar General store on Camino Valle around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The bust, later that day, was prompted by a tip from a confidential informant, who told law enforcement about several locations where drugs were being sold on a "continuous and ongoing basis," according to court documents. The informant told a sheriff's deputy he would be willing to make a purchase from the Arroyo Central home, leading to a search warrant issued Feb. 4.

Story continues

As law enforcement conducted the raid Thursday, a man and woman attempted to flee by jumping a fence. The man later was identified as Lovato, according to the statement of probable cause.

He and the woman were detained, and deputies found them with a silver container Lovato said held methamphetamine, the document says.

During the investigation, deputies told the woman she was wearing a black jacket that matched the description of a coat worn by a man captured in surveillance footage burglarizing the Dollar General. The woman she had received the coat from Lovato after walking to the Arroyo Central home, the statement says.

Deputies reported they had seen Lovato's face in the surveillance video, and he was wearing the same pants and shoes as the burglary suspect when he was arrested during the drug raid.

A white Subaru deputies believe he had driven to the home was reported stolen Feb. 8, court documents say.