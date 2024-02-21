Man accused of burglary, stealing truck

Feb. 21—GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A Cochranton man is behind bars on charges of burglary, theft and driving under the influence for allegedly stealing a Greenwood Township man's pickup truck Monday night.

Charles J. Odenwalt, 50, of Mallory Road, was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police at 9 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Sheetz convenience store at Conneaut Lake, according to court documents.

State police were called to a Greenwood Township residence in the 14400 block of state Route 285 around 8:20 p.m. Monday for a reported stolen pickup truck, according to the arrest affidavit filed by police.

The homeowner reported that his black Ford 150 had just been stolen from his garage, the affidavit said. The homeowner said he had heard a noise outside his home and then noticed the door to his garage was open. When the homeowner went outside, he saw the pickup truck headed down his driveway and then west on Route 285.

Searching the area, police located the vehicle at the convenience store around 9 p.m. with a man, later identified as Odenwalt, seated in the driver's seat, the affidavit said.

State police have charged Odenwalt with felony counts of theft, receiving stolen property, burglary, criminal trespass, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday morning before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver, acting for Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard.

Odenwalt was placed in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $10,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges March 5.