Man accused of burglary, theft and vandalism

Oct. 27—A Lewiston man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a Whitman County tool trailer.

Kevin Brotherton, 39, made a first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court Thursday.

He was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, making or having burglar tools and third-degree theft. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey said in court Brotherton could face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted.

Members of the Whitman County bridge crew returned to work on a project near Steptoe Canyon on Monday morning to find their tool trailer had been broken into over the weekend. Employees told police their equipment had been taken, according to a news release.

Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputies worked with landowners in the area to secure security camera footage of the trailer, and found a possible suspect and vehicle. They located a similar car supposedly matching its description in Clarkston within a day of a break-in being reported, according to the news release.

Deputies contacted the vehicle owner at a residence in Lewiston, and reportedly confirmed the vehicle was the same one involved in the burglary, according to the news release. Also, some items that were reported stolen were allegedly seen in plain view in the back of the vehicle.

Brotherton was arrested by the Clarkston Police Department on Wednesday afternoon, and he later admitted his involvement in the incident, according to the news release.

The Sheriff's Office is actively investigating this incident. Deputies have identified additional people of interest, who may face charges for their involvement, according to the news release.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said in court this isn't Brotherton's first offense. He's received two ignition interlock violations in 2019 and August of this year, had 10 warrants out for his arrest in Washington from 2002-2013 and six in Idaho in the same time frame up to 2016.

LeBeau added Brotherton was convicted of contempt of court in 2016, related to a burglary charge, and is a convicted sex offender of first-degree child molestation in the late 1990s.

Brotherton remains in the Whitman County Jail, and his bail was set at $2,500 cash bond or $25,000 surety. His next court appearance is scheduled the morning of Nov. 3.

