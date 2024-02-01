Man accused of burning down home said voices told him the place ‘contained vampires’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man faces arson charges after police say he burned down an Astoria home when he heard voices telling him there were vampires inside.

Fire officials responded to 66 West Bond Street on Jan. 30 after witnesses said there was a person “standing outside the burning structure warming his hands as if it was a campfire,” according to court documents.

When officials arrived, they found 52-year-old Derrick Brett Gill, who refused to comment on the fire and instead asked for medical care “for unrelated matters.” He was not arrested, but taken to a nearby shelter.

(Courtesy: Astoria Fire Department)

Gill then called the police and asked to talk about the incident. He told police he had spent the night in the multi-rental home’s vestibule on Jan. 26, where he used a candle to keep himself warm. Gill says he returned to the vestibule four days later, the night of the fire.

According to Gill, he had “heard voices telling him to burn the house down because it contained vampires,” prompting him to find a can of black spray paint to draw crosses on the walls. Gill said he “used a cigarette lighter to ignite aerosol spray,” causing the flames.

Authorities say two people survived the fire. Court documents show they had been in the house’s basement when the fire began and had to “hurdle a live and arcing power line to get to safety” after it had fallen due to the blaze..

The couple were left displaced, and a neighbor’s property was also damaged – though to a lesser extent.

