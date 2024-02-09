Man accused of burning house to the ground, Hall County fire officials say
A man is behind bars after officials say he set a Hall County house on fire.
Hall County fire officials said 55-year-old Steven Barfield was arrested on Saturday in connection to an arson investigation.
On Saturday night, crews recieved reports of a fire at a home on Athens Highway.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When crews arrived, they found a small house fully engulfed in flames.
One resident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries during the investigation. Their identity has not been released.
After a two-day investigation, officials learned that the State Fire Marshal’s Office Arson K9 detected accelerants at the scene, leading officials to arrest Barfield.
TRENDING STORIES:
Auburn Heisman Trophy winner awarded $21 million in Cobb County blackmail, stalking case
Massive fire engulfs at least 3 homes in Brookhaven subdivision, officials confirm
Special prosecutor calls subpoenas for his financial records ‘salaciousness for a tabloid’
It is unclear how officials identified Barfield as the suspect.
Barfield was charged with first-degree arson.
The fire remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: