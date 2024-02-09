Man accused of burning house to the ground, Hall County fire officials say

A man is behind bars after officials say he set a Hall County house on fire.

Hall County fire officials said 55-year-old Steven Barfield was arrested on Saturday in connection to an arson investigation.

On Saturday night, crews recieved reports of a fire at a home on Athens Highway.

When crews arrived, they found a small house fully engulfed in flames.

One resident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries during the investigation. Their identity has not been released.

After a two-day investigation, officials learned that the State Fire Marshal’s Office Arson K9 detected accelerants at the scene, leading officials to arrest Barfield.

It is unclear how officials identified Barfield as the suspect.

Barfield was charged with first-degree arson.

The fire remains under investigation.

