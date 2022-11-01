Man accused of burning woman with iron facing charges

A Dayton man accused of beating a woman with an iron is facing felony charges.

Malik Rasheed, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Tuesday on two counts of felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police were called to Kenilworth Avenue on Oct. 22 on reports of domestic violence. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been hit in the face with a hot iron.

An investigation determined that Rasheed and the woman had gotten into an argument and he had hit her in the face with a hot iron. It led to cuts and burns on the woman. Rasheed then allegedly began to beat the women.

The woman ran from the house and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Rasheed remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Nov. 3.



