Man accused of buying guns in El Paso and trafficking them in Juárez sentenced to prison

A man was sentenced to more than three years in prison after an El Paso jury convicted him of buying guns in El Paso and selling them in Mexico.

Jose Luis Garcia Jr., 34, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and five months in prison after being convicted on one count of dealing firearms without a license, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) prioritizes the safety of our community as well as security along the Southwest Border,” HSI El Paso Division acting Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho said in a statement. “The trafficking of illegal firearms and ammunition in the United States oftentimes results in weapons falling into the hands of Transnational Criminal Organizations in Mexico. This illicit activity fuels not only crime but aids in sparking violence on both sides of the border.”

A jury convicted Garcia on Aug. 11 in a trial held at the Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso, according to federal court records.

“As this case readily demonstrates, our office will aggressively prosecute federal firearms violations, particularly when firearms are being placed in the hands of prohibited persons or trafficked to Mexico,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Ashley C. Hoff said in a statement.

More: El Paso man previously convicted on drug charges indicted on federal firearm, drug charges

More: El Paso police say McDonald's shooting was targeted attack for 10 pounds of marijuana

Garcia, who was living in Mexico, bought at least 48 firearms from 12 separate federal firearms licensees in El Paso between Dec. 10, 2019, and Aug. 3, 2020, according to a complaint affidavit.

He allegedly wrote on Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives transaction records that he lived in El Paso, the affidavit states.

Garcia bought several guns about 2 p.m. Aug. 3, 2020, including a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol, a Beretta 9 mm pistol, a DPMS .308 caliber rifle and a Ruger 9 mm pistol, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

Investigators conducted a review of Garcia’s border crossing history which showed he crossed into the U.S. about 12:34 p.m. Aug. 3, 2020, at the Bridge of the Americas port of entry and later crossed back into Mexico about 4:30 p.m. the same day at the Ysleta port of entry, the affidavit states.

Law enforcement then compared the dates and times Garcia purchased the guns to the dates and times he entered and left the U.S.

The records showed from June 29, 2020, to Aug. 3, 2020, Garcia purchased about 29 firearms on 13 different dates, the affidavit states. The border crossing records allegedly showed on the 13 different dates Garcia entered the U.S. and then went back to Mexico several hours later.

More: Man sentenced to prison in connection with sexual assault of a child on Fort Bliss

More: Sinaloa drug cartel members found guilty, including 1 for role in 'Wedding Murders' case

Garcia was interviewed Aug. 8, 2020, by law enforcement special agents at the Bridge of the Americas port of entry.

He told the agents he lived in Juárez for about a year and had not lived at the El Paso address he listed in federal firearm records for about 13 years, the affidavit states.

Garcia was shown the federal firearm records and allegedly admitted he filled out the documents with false information.

He was asked if he currently owned any of the guns he had purchased, to which he responded he did not own any firearms at the time, officials said.

“Firearms trafficking is a top priority for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and we will continue to leverage both human resources and crime gun intelligence to tackle the issue,” ATF Dallas Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II said in a statement. “We know that violence does not stop at the border and by leveraging the partnerships that law enforcement has we can continue to address the dangerous and illicit activity of firearms trafficking.”

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man convicted of trafficking guns from El Paso to Juárez gets prison