Man accused of calling in bomb threat to Douglasville hospital arrested, police say

A man was arrested after officials say he called in a bomb threat to a hospital Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Douglasville police officials said around 3:30 p.m., officers received reports of a bomb threat at Wellstar Douglas Hospital on Hospital Drive.

After receiving the call, the hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police quickly identified the caller as 45-year-old Latarus Whitley.

Whitley was charged with terroristic threats and acts. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail with no bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: