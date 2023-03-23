Man accused of calling in bomb threat to Douglasville hospital arrested, police say
A man was arrested after officials say he called in a bomb threat to a hospital Tuesday.
Douglasville police officials said around 3:30 p.m., officers received reports of a bomb threat at Wellstar Douglas Hospital on Hospital Drive.
After receiving the call, the hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Police quickly identified the caller as 45-year-old Latarus Whitley.
Whitley was charged with terroristic threats and acts. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail with no bond.
