Man accused of Casey Chadwick's 2015 murder is expected to go to trial - again - in March

NEW LONDON - A 47-year-old man whose previous Norwich murder conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court is expected to get a retrial in two months.

On Thursday in New London Superior Court, Jean Jacques, accused of stabbing 25-year-old Norwich resident Casey Chadwick to death in June 2015, withdrew a speedy trial motion he filed in December after being assured his new trial would commence sometime in the beginning of March.

Jacques, who has been incarcerated for nearly seven years, filed a pro se – meaning Jacques himself filed it, and not his lawyer, Sebastian DeSantis - speedy trial motion last month asking that a new trial begin within 30 days or a dismissal of the charges be ordered.

Jean Jacques with his attorney Sebastian DeSantis in 2019 during his arraignment on his re-trial for the murder of Casey Chadwick at New London Superior Court.

According to state statute, criminal trials are to commence no later than a year after charges are filed or the defendant is arrested, whichever is later. If the defendant is in pretrial detention, he or she must be brought to trial within eight months. After that time passes, the defendant can file a speedy trial motion. If trial does not commence within thirty days of the motion, it may be dismissed.

Jacques, through a Creole-Haitian interpreter, agreed to waive his speedy trial motion without prejudice after an informal conference with DeSantis earlier in the day. DeSantis said he had concerns that defense investigators and experts might not be available if the motion was granted and the trial began “next week.”

“Having this trial very soon is a top priority and we want to make sure we’re ready,” DeSantis said.

Murphy, after formally canvassing Jacques about his willingness to withdraw his motion, ordered a bond reduction/modification hearing in the case for Tuesday. Jacques is being held on a $1 million bond.

Chadwick’s body, with its multiple neck and face stab wounds, was found stuffed in the closet of her Spaulding Street home on June 15, 2015. Norwich police immediately suspected Jacques had murdered Chadwick as part of an alleged drug dispute with the victim’s boyfriend.

While Jacques, a Haitian citizen who immigrated illegally to the United States, was in prison awaiting trial, his cellmate notified authorities that Jacques had told him about a hole in his apartment’s bathroom wall where Chadwick’s cell phone and drugs were cached.

During a search of Jacques' apartment at 5 Crossway St., No. 3, on July 15, 2015 - made with the permission of the defendant’s landlord and not via a warrant – the cell phone in question was found. Police left the residence and later obtained a search and seizure warrant for the items.

After a nine-day trial, a jury in July 2016 found Jacques guilty of Chadwick’s murder and he was sentenced to 60 years in prison. But the state Supreme Court in July 2019 ruled that Norwich police violated Jacques' privacy when they conducted the second search.

In their appeal supporting the lawfulness of the police search, prosecutors argued that Jacques' lease had expired five days earlier; he made no attempt to have family members or friends extend his lease or collect his possessions; and the landlord had bagged up and removed his belongings and was preparing the apartment to rent to someone else.

Federal immigration officials were roundly criticized for failing to deport Jacques after he served 17 years on a 1996 attempted murder conviction.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

