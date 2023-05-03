Man accused of cashing $20k worth of forged checks from Olmsted County business

May 3—ROCHESTER — A Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man is accused of a check forging scheme where he cashed almost $20,000 worth of fraudulent checks from an Olmsted County business.

Jacob John Kenfield, 40, is facing four counts of felony check forgery and is expected to appear in court June 1, 2023.

The Rochester Police Department found he allegedly forged and cashed $19,519.92 in checks from the business at a Rochester credit union.

According to the criminal complaint:

RPD began investigating a forgery complaint on Sept. 2, 2022, at a credit union in southwest Rochester.

A man told an officer that another man, later identified as Kenfield, had tried to offer forged checks from the man's business account at the credit union.

The forged checks were a different color than the man's checks, he told police, and a check that was sent to a vendor in August 2022 may have been intercepted in the mail and used to make the forged checks. Police confirmed that one of the checks cashed had the same check number has the check that was never delivered to the vendor.

Video footage from the bank showed Kenfield depositing four forged checks at different branches of the credit union on Sept. 2, 2022.