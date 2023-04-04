Man accused in New Castle stabbing arrested in partially collapsed building

A man is behind bars and facing charges in connection with a stabbing that happened in New Castle.

According to the criminal complaint, the stabbing happened on April 3 in the 1300 block of South Jefferson Street in the Big Run Housing Complex.

New Castle police said responding units found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed in the lower abdomen. He told officers that a man named Dewayne Banbury stabbed him and gave them a description of what he looked like.

Officers found a man fitting Banbury’s description in an alleyway between Long Avenue and Reynolds Street, according to police.

The man ran into a partially collapsed building and went into the basement. Police and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office secured the perimeter and brought in the New Castle police K9 unit.

The man surrendered when he heard that the K9 was getting ready to be released, police said.

Banbury was taken into custody and admitted to fighting the victim and brandishing a knife during the altercation.

Banbury is facing criminal attempt to commit homicide and aggravated assault charges. He’s being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

