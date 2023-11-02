Man accused of Castlederg murder refused bail

One of two men accused of murdering a man in Castlederg, County Tyrone, in September has been refused bail.

Conor Browne, 28, was stabbed outside a pub in the early hours of 2 September and died two days later.

Jeffrey Bustard, 27, from Drumlegagh Church Road, Newtownstewart, was granted bail at an earlier hearing.

Adam Acheson, 28, from Baron Square Court, Drumquin, claimed he acted in self-defence but was refused bail on Thursday.

A detective told Strabane Magistrates' Court that police believed Mr Acheson was the one who stabbed Mr Browne.

It allegedly happened after both defendants were ejected from a bar in Castlederg following a row.

Mr Acheson's barrister said his actions were in self-defence in a "chaotic, violent situation".

"His intention was to pull (Bustard) away, as he was trapped. He insists he only became involved when the victim became involved with him."

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes refused bail.

The defendant will appear again by video-link next month.