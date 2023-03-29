Man accused of catalytic converter theft bought gloves, tool beforehand, police say

Mar. 28—A Washington, D.C., man accused of stealing catalytic converters on Thursday had purchased tools to help with the theft beforehand and used a stolen wheelbarrow, according to charging documents.

Eric Lindsay, 28, was arrested near Thurmont after he tried to flee from Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies, authorities said.

Online court records show that Lindsay is being represented by a Frederick County public defender. The office was closed when the News-Post called for comment on Tuesday.

According to charging documents, a man called police to report a theft at Beckley's Camping Center at 11110 Angleberger Road.

The caller said he saw a man pushing a wheelbarrow with a catalytic converter hidden under wood and a cone from the business on Leatherman Road, which runs between the camping center's lots.

The caller said he tried to talk to the man, and asked him what he was doing, but the man fled.

Police searched for the man using the caller's description, and found him around 11110 Hessong Bridge Road, east of the business.

When police tried to arrest Lindsay, he fled, charging documents said. Police tackled him to get him in handcuffs.

Police found black mechanic gloves and a ski mask in Lindsay's hoodie, charging documents said. He also had a receipt from a tool store that showed he purchased a pair of mechanic gloves and a 24-inch bolt cutter.

At Beckley's Camping Center, police found a large hole cut in the chain-link fence surrounding the lot, according to charging documents.

Police found 17 catalytic converters on the grounds of Beckley's, charging documents said. Employees at Beckley's valued the converters at $59,000.

Damage to the fence was estimated at around $1,500.

Lindsay was charged with theft of between $25,000 and $100,000, malicious destruction of property totaling at least $1,000, fourth-degree theft, theft of less than $100, and resisting and interfering with arrest.

While at Beckley's Camping Center, police received a call from a Lewistown Elementary School employee who said Lindsay approached him and asked if he could borrow the employee's phone, charging documents said.

When the employee obliged, Lindsay called someone to tell them that they needed to pick him up and that it was an emergency. Lindsay was arrested shortly after.

The owner of the wheelbarrow also contacted deputies, and told them that he saw Lindsay pushing a familiar wheelbarrow down Angleberger Road. He went outside his house, the owner said, and noticed that his wheelbarrow was gone.

