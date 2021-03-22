Man accused of causing $20K in damages to Houston businesses

Do you recognize the suspect? Police say the man used a hatchet to smash windows and displays at three businesses in the Spring Branch area.

- Wow! Right now Houston police are looking for that person you just saw accused of causing more than $20,000 in damage to three different businesses in the Spring Branch area. There it is again. You're seeing that video of a man in that yellow jacket using a hatchet to smash through three windows. That's at a coffee shop. The owners say it will cost about $2,000 to fix it.

And he's also accused of damaging a Boost Mobile store and a gas station. There he is again in that bright yellow shirt. You can see him using the hatchet to smash the displays at six different gas pumps. If you recognize this guy, you know he is, have any information, call police.

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday encouraged India to rethink its planned purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense system to avoid U.S. sanctions, according to Reuters.Why it matters: No Russian air defense systems have been delivered to India and sanctions are not currently being discussed, Austin told reporters, though the U.S. sanctioned its NATO ally Turkey late last year in response to its 2017 purchase of the defense system.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Washington fears Russia's S-400 system could be used to gather intelligence on its F-35 stealth fighter jet program.The U.S. has long been concerned about the proliferation of the anti-aircraft system, which may be capable of shooting down advanced aircraft like the U.S.' F-35.The S-400 is also a direct competitor to U.S.-made air defense systems like the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense.Context: India made a $800 million initial payment in 2019 for the S-400, and the first set of systems are anticipated later this year, according to Reuters.What they're saying: “We certainly urge all our allies, our partners to move away from Russian equipment ... and really avoid any kind of acquisitions that would trigger sanctions on our behalf,” Austin told reporters in New Delhi, per Reuters.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    The railway group Canadian Pacific announced on Sunday that it has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for about $25 billion, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The acquisition would create the first railroad network to connect the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and open up opportunities for increased trade.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe new USMCA trade agreement, which replaced NAFTA, went into effect last year will likely increase manufacturing and agriculture trade, adding more certainty to the rail deal, per Reuters. What they're saying: Patrick Ottensmeyer, Kansas City Southern's chief executive, said the deal could reduce the need for trucks to connect production sites, reports the Wall Street Journal. “This company is going to have a North America rail footprint that is truly unmatched,” Ottensmeyer added. What's next: The deal still awaits the approval of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which has not looked favorably upon previous attempts by Canadian railroad companies to buy U.S. rail companies, per Reuters. The STB review is expected to finish by mid-2022.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Six of the eight victims that an Atlanta area assailant gunned down this Tuesday night were Asian women, but whether those shootings will be prosecuted as hate crimes remains unknown as investigations continue.Why it matters: "As the debate over what legally qualifies as anti-Asian bias unfolds, the community is grappling with the reality that the law is simply not designed to account for many of the ways in which Asian-Americans experience racism," the New York Times writes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, was charged with murder this week after confessing that he killed eight people in shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area.Local law enforcement says it is still too early to call the shootings a hate crime. Long told investigators that he had a sex addiction and he saw the spas as a "temptation he wanted to eliminate."The big picture: The FBI describes federal hate crimes as a "criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity."Attacks on against Asians and Asian Americans have been on the rise, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, noting anti-Asian hate crimes rose 149% last year. Stop AAPI Hate received nearly 3,800 self-reported incidents from March 19 last year to Feb. 2. But, but, but: "Many incidents have either not led to arrests or have not been charged as hate crimes, making it difficult to capture with reliable data the extent to which Asian-Americans are being targeted," the Times writes.Experts told the Times it is difficult to prosecute attacks against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community because there's no universal anti-Asian symbol that clearly demonstrates a racist motive — such as a noose or a swastika."Proving a hate crime isn’t just about the identity of the victims but also the suspect’s motives and state of mind — specifically, whether an accused assailant targeted people because of their race and gender or other characteristics covered by state and federal hate-crime statutes," the Wall Street Journal writes.What they're saying: David Barkley, senior Southeast counsel for the Anti-Defamation League, told AJC that Georgia's hate crime law adopted by state lawmakers last year protects categories including race, gender, religion and national origin. Since Long said his “sex addiction” provoked the attacks, and if it’s proven that he specifically targeted women, that would constitute a hate crime under the gender provision, according to Barkley.Go deeper: Atlanta shooting tests Georgia's new hate crime lawMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    The race between the coronavirus vaccines and the coronavirus (and the variants) continues, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warning that we should not be too complacent. One state stands out for rising cases: Michigan. There, cases are up 50%. "COVID-19 is not yet behind us," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday. "We may be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still in the tunnel." Read on for her full warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. “It is Not Over Yet,” Says the Michigan Governor“Michigan cases have been climbing since the last week of February, and the state has reported the second highest number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom. Those spikes come as health officials prepare to roll out the state's largest mass vaccination site at Ford Field in Detroit,” reports CNN. “On Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state leaders took center stage at Ford Field to announce that the site — scheduled to open on March 24 and managed with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency — will have the capacity to administer 6,000 shots daily.”"State government can't tackle this pandemic and the vaccination drive alone," Whitmer said Thursday. "We are in the 4th quarter of this fight against the pandemic. It is not over yet. It is no time to spike the football," Whitmer said. “If we want to get back to normal…we all need to get vaccinated, encourage our loved ones and friends and co-workers and neighbors to do so."The Michigan Health and Human Services department sent out a notice accordingly: “REMINDER: Starting Monday, March 22, COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to everyone 50 years and older, and people 16 and older with disabilities or medical conditions that put them at high risk of negative #COVID19 outcomes and their caregiver family members and guardians.”RELATED: Doctor Warns “Do Not” Do This Before Your VaccineMichigan Cases are “Rocketing Skyward”Why so much worry? “That's because after seeing encouraging declines in case numbers and COVID-19 hospitalizations in January and February, Michigan's coronavirus curve is rocketing skyward yet again as COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed, mirroring the trajectory it took in the fall,” according to the Detroit Free Press, which talked to a concerned expert. "I am quite worried that we're entering another surge," said Dawn Misra, department chair and professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine. "If you've been watching the numbers the last couple of weeks … you could just see it all coming."“It is time for us to grit our teeth and keep doing the work we need to do until the last second of this event plays out,” said Whitmer.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to GetHow to Stay Safe During the PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

    Border patrol agents in the Texas Rio Grande Valley sector used their own discretion to release about 150 migrants Saturday evening without giving them a court date, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The use of prosecutorial discretion by border patrol to release migrants without a notice to appear in court is unprecedented, according to multiple sources, and is yet another sign of how overwhelmed parts of the border are becoming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Rio Grande Valley sector had roughly 5,100 migrants in custody as of Sunday, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios. They were supposed to keep the number of migrants in their custody to about 700 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest: Guidance sent to border patrol in the sector on Saturday from agency leadership told border patrol agents they can decide to release some migrants — often at bus stations or nongovernmental organizations — without a notice to appear in court, according to a source familiar with the correspondence. Migrant families and adults are usually first referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to determine if and where migrants will be detained.Agents are still using an emergency public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and some families, but the guidance gives them more leeway in deciding what to do on a case-by-case basis, according to the source. The guidance also says COVID-19 testing should be administered whenever possible. The government has largely relied on local agencies and nongovernmental organizations to provide testing for migrant families and adults. Fox News first reported on the move, citing multiple border patrol agents.What they're saying: "In some cases, families are placed in removal proceedings further along in the release process rather than while they are at the border patrol station," a DHS official told Axios in a statement. "All families, however, are screened at the border patrol station, including the collection of biographical and biometric information and criminal and national security records checks."Go deeper: Nearly 1,000 kids held by border patrol for more than 10 daysMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

