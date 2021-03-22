Man accused of causing $20K in damages to Houston businesses

Eat This, Not That!

The race between the coronavirus vaccines and the coronavirus (and the variants) continues, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warning that we should not be too complacent. One state stands out for rising cases: Michigan. There, cases are up 50%. "COVID-19 is not yet behind us," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday. "We may be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still in the tunnel." Read on for her full warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. “It is Not Over Yet,” Says the Michigan Governor“Michigan cases have been climbing since the last week of February, and the state has reported the second highest number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom. Those spikes come as health officials prepare to roll out the state's largest mass vaccination site at Ford Field in Detroit,” reports CNN. “On Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state leaders took center stage at Ford Field to announce that the site — scheduled to open on March 24 and managed with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency — will have the capacity to administer 6,000 shots daily.”"State government can't tackle this pandemic and the vaccination drive alone," Whitmer said Thursday. "We are in the 4th quarter of this fight against the pandemic. It is not over yet. It is no time to spike the football," Whitmer said. “If we want to get back to normal…we all need to get vaccinated, encourage our loved ones and friends and co-workers and neighbors to do so."The Michigan Health and Human Services department sent out a notice accordingly: “REMINDER: Starting Monday, March 22, COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to everyone 50 years and older, and people 16 and older with disabilities or medical conditions that put them at high risk of negative #COVID19 outcomes and their caregiver family members and guardians.”RELATED: Doctor Warns “Do Not” Do This Before Your VaccineMichigan Cases are “Rocketing Skyward”Why so much worry? “That's because after seeing encouraging declines in case numbers and COVID-19 hospitalizations in January and February, Michigan's coronavirus curve is rocketing skyward yet again as COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed, mirroring the trajectory it took in the fall,” according to the Detroit Free Press, which talked to a concerned expert. "I am quite worried that we're entering another surge," said Dawn Misra, department chair and professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine. "If you've been watching the numbers the last couple of weeks … you could just see it all coming."“It is time for us to grit our teeth and keep doing the work we need to do until the last second of this event plays out,” said Whitmer.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to GetHow to Stay Safe During the PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.