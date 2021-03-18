Man accused of causing brain bleed indicted

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·3 min read

Mar. 18—LONDONERRY — A man at the center of a domestic dispute and an hours-long standoff with police nearly a year ago has been indicted again, this time for new assault allegations and witness tampering.

A grand jury recently decided that Daniel Gentile, 60, will face a count of second-degree assault and five counts of tampering with witnesses and informants, according to court paperwork.

He is accused of hitting a woman he knew in the face and head, causing a brain bleed, on Jan. 4.

While held in jail the following week, he is accused of threatening the victim over the phone, telling her to withhold testimony. Court paperwork quotes Gentile as saying, "you're not testifying or I'm going to do 3 to 7 (years) upstate."

Two days later he's accused of saying, "get me out of this mess," and "if they try to (expletive) force you to court, you (expletive) refuse to go, refuse to testify, anything like that."

And, "you better not show up for (expletive) court. I don't care what they threaten you with, if you got to do overnight in jail for it, you'll do the overnight in jail and be a (expletive) man about it (sic)."

During an altercation April 29, 2020, Londonderry police said a 911 caller reported that he was video chatting with his mother when her boyfriend, Gentile, started hitting her.

While officers were en route, the caller told police that his mother was able to run away. She was later brought to a local hospital to be treated for deep cuts on her face, according to police.

Records show Gentile was charged with stalking, resisting arrest, simple assault/domestic violence, a separate count of simple assault and breach of bail.

Police said at the time that Gentile spoke on the phone with an officer who asked him to walk outside and surrender peacefully. Instead, Gentile began talking about weapons he had on him, according to police.

"Gentile allegedly made statements that he was armed and had explosives," a police statement made at the time reads. "Despite repeated requests for Gentile to exit the home via both telephone and the use of cruiser PA systems, he refused."

The Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit — a regional SWAT team in which Londonderry police participate — responded with crisis negotiators, who made further attempts to get Gentile safely outside.

Nearly four hours after Londonderry police first arrived at the scene, a canister with pepper spray-like material was shot into the home to disarm Gentile and allow officers access to him, according to police.

Police said during a sweep of the house afterward, no firearms or explosives were found.

Londonderry police records show they interacted with Gentile five days prior, April 23, 2020. That day he was arrested on two counts of assault against the same victim, a felony for hitting her body and a misdemeanor for punching her.

During the incident with police this year, similar circumstances hindered the investigation.

Responding officers said they arrived and saw two cars parked in the driveway, belonging to the Gentile and the victim. Officers tried to make contact with anyone inside for several minutes, police said, by knocking on doors and windows.

After not receiving a response, police said they used a PA system to try to draw someone outside.

Police said when they decided to make entry into the home the victim came to the door and was aggressive. An officer's report noted her face was swollen and red.

"I also noticed that there was dried blood on her shirt," one report reads. "(She) stated that she had fallen."

Officers who made contact with Gentile in a back bedroom said his face was "covered in lacerations." Gentile said his pregnant cat attacked him when he tried to pick her up, according to police.

Police, however, said they noticed Gentile's right hand was "extremely swollen and bruised" before arresting him.

The victim was transferred to Parkland Medical Center to be evaluated by doctors, police said. She was later transferred to Portsmouth Regional Hospital after the discovery of a brain bleed.

Recommended Stories

  • A guide to fiber optics, and how fiber-optic networks are improving data transfer

    Fiber-optic services are becoming more popular, and networks are expanding to cover more areas for faster data transfer speeds.

  • No Zoom for intimate 2021 Oscars, producers say

    The Oscars ceremony in April will be an intimate, in-person gathering, held without Zoom and limited to nominees, presenters and their guests, the producers said on Thursday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show to hand out the highest honors in the movie industry will be held both at the Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles and the traditional home of the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "There will not be an option to Zoom in for the show," producers Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher said in a note to the more than 200 nominees this year.

  • Chip shortage forces Ford to build trucks without computers

    A global semiconductor shortage and a February winter storm have combined to force Ford to build F-150 pickup trucks without some computers. The company says the pickups will be held at factories for “a number of weeks,” then shipped to dealers once computers are available and quality checks are done. General Motors also has been forced to build pickups without some computers and install them later.

  • Armie Hammer accused of rape and emotional abuse, LAPD investigating

    A woman publicly alleged that Hammer raped her in 2017 during a yearslong affair. Hammer denied the rape claim but did not deny a relationship with her.

  • Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

    The United States will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. Beijing has called for a reset to ties, now at their lowest in decades, but Washington has said the Alaska talks will be a one-off, and any future engagement depends on China improving its behavior.

  • SpaceX engineer pleads guilty to selling insider trading tips on dark web

    An engineer working for Elon Musk's SpaceX pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud by selling insider tips on the "dark web", the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday. The case was the first in which the SEC has brought an enforcement action alleging securities violations on the dark web, it said. James Roland Jones of Redondo Beach, California, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, the Department of Justice said.

  • William Burns wins Senate confirmation as next CIA director

    Senators approved Burns' nomination by unanimous voice vote, weeks after the Senate Intelligence Committee voted to advance his bid.

  • Co-founders of San Francisco biotech startup uBiome charged with fraud

    U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged the co-founders of uBiome Inc, a San Francisco biotechnology startup, with defrauding investors about its ability to expand clinical tests to monitor gut health and obtain reimbursements from insurers. Zachary Apte and Jessica Richman were accused of raising more than $76 million in two fundraising rounds while misleading investors about uBiome's revenue growth and reimbursement rates, the medical community's lack of acceptance for its tests, and their reliance on a "captive" group of doctors for testing. Apte, 36, and Richman, 46, each face more than 40 criminal counts including healthcare, securities and wire fraud, with maximum penalties totaling several hundred years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • Liberals Grow Impatient With Biden's Foreign Policy Decisions

    WASHINGTON — Earlier this week, Biden administration officials passed around with bemusement some words of praise from an unexpected source: Jared Kushner. In an opinion essay for The Wall Street Journal, Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser on Middle East issues, said that President Joe Biden “did the right thing” and had “called Iran’s bluff” by refusing to make new concessions to lure Iran into talks about restoring a nuclear deal abandoned by the Trump administration. Kushner may have meant well, but his seal of approval compounded a problem for Biden by inflaming liberal allies already disappointed that his nuclear diplomacy with Iran had not made swifter progress. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I would take this in the Biden White House as a giant, blinking red light that maybe what I’m doing is not right because Jared Kushner is finding ways to praise it,” said Benjamin Rhodes, a deputy national security adviser under former President Barack Obama who worked closely on the 2015 nuclear agreement, speaking Wednesday on the “Pod Save the World” podcast. Iran is just one of several foreign policy issues frustrating Biden’s base two months into his presidency. Although Biden delighted them with several swift actions — among them rejoining the Paris climate accord and withdrawing support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen — he triggered frustration by ordering an airstrike in Syria and declining to punish the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, over the brutal murder of a dissident journalist and U.S. resident, Jamal Khashoggi. On Wednesday, Biden fueled the discontent when he conceded in an interview with ABC News that it would be “tough” to meet a May 1 deadline, set under the Trump administration, to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, a high priority for liberals impatient to end what they call “endless” American wars. And more conflict may lie ahead on military spending, with Biden expected to propose few if any cuts to a Pentagon budget that swelled under Trump. Fifty House Democrats sent Biden a letter this week calling for a “significant” reduction. After seeing Biden deliver a transformational $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, progressives are asking why his foreign policy feels so conventional. They worry that Biden and his largely centrist team of national security officials will disappoint the liberal wing’s desires for a new U.S. foreign policy that relies far less on military power, de-escalates tensions with rivals like Iran and China, and places greater pressure — under threat of cooler relations — on allies like Saudi Arabia and Israel. Biden administration officials dispute the criticism as unfair and premature. One senior administration official said the Trump era created an unrealistic appetite for finger-snap action on complex issues and that the longer arc of Biden’s policies would satisfy many frustrated liberals. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss unofficial political considerations. The official also pointed to several early actions by Biden welcomed by the left, including his returning to the climate deal, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Human Rights Council. Biden also reversed visa restrictions widely known as Trump’s “Muslim Ban,” announced an end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen and has placed temporary new limits on drone strikes outside combat zones. Some prominent liberals call those moves welcome, but also low-hanging fruit, and say that on matters requiring harder trade-offs and political courage, Biden is too risk-averse. They worry that a 78-year-old president may recall too keenly the days when Republicans routinely enjoyed a political advantage on national security issues and Democrats gravitated to more conservative, militaristic policies to defend their right flank. “I think that there is a lack of belief that the politics around some of these issues have actually shifted,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of the Israel-focused, liberal advocacy group J Street. “There is a lot more political space open to this administration to pursue progressive policy than they think.” The Middle East, which Biden officials hope to de-emphasize as they turn America’s attention to China, is the source of many complaints. Topping the list is Biden’s decision not to unilaterally rejoin the Iran nuclear deal by reversing harsh sanctions imposed on Iran by Trump after he abandoned the agreement in 2018. Iran says it will not talk, much less scale back its advancing nuclear program and comply with the deal’s limits, until Biden acts. Supporters of the original deal, including Obama administration officials who helped to design it, say the passage of time only allows for political opposition to build at home and for events in the dangerous region to trigger an escalation. They also complain that Biden is maintaining the sanctions Trump applied on Iran when he exited the nuclear deal, even though Iran had been in compliance at the time. Kushner referred to this approvingly as a “strong hand” that Biden had inherited. “The Biden administration has bought the Trump analysis that these sanctions give America leverage, even though the sanctions didn’t give Trump any leverage on Iran,” said Joseph Cirincione, a longtime arms control expert who consulted closely with Obama administration officials over the nuclear deal. Further complicating the prospects for nuclear talks was Biden’s Feb. 25 airstrike targeting Iranian-backed militia fighters in Syria, a retaliation for militia rocket attacks on U.S. forces in neighboring Iraq. Although the strike was limited, it derailed nascent nuclear diplomacy and risked escalation, Cirincione said. The strike also angered liberals determined to end what they call America’s “endless” or “forever” wars — its military and counterterrorism campaigns across the Middle East and parts of Africa that began after the Sept. 11 attacks. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said the strike “puts our country on the path of continuing the Forever War instead of ending it,” and he questioned its legal justification. (The White House says it supports congressional action to repeal and replace Bush-era laws that provide presidents with broad authority to use force.) Compounding the frustration is a sense among liberals that Biden’s national security team is stocked with centrists who have supported past U.S. military interventions, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the president’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Critics of Biden’s early Middle East policy have focused their attention on Brett McGurk, the National Security Council’s coordinator for the region. McGurk entered government as an aide in former President George W. Bush’s White House but stayed on through the Obama and Trump presidencies. He has strong relationships with leaders in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — oil-rich states labeled repressive by human rights activists and that liberals see as exerting an unwelcome influence over U.S. policy. McGurk helped shape Biden’s decision, decried on the left, not to directly punish Crown Prince Mohammed even after the White House declassified an intelligence report that found that he, the de facto Saudi leader, approved the operation that led to the murder of Khashoggi in 2018. Many liberals said the moral imperative of barring Crown Prince Mohammed from future visits to the United States, at a minimum, should outweigh the familiar realpolitik of preserving relations with the Saudi kingdom. Some were encouraged by the prospect that Sanders’ foreign policy adviser, Matthew Duss, another Middle East specialist, would join the administration. But after job discussions with the State Department, Duss recently decided to remain on Sanders’ staff, telling the publication Jewish Currents that it was “the best place to keep working to support a progressive agenda.” Even before that disclosure, many liberals complained that “the Biden foreign policy team includes no one who has been a clear and consistent opponent of our disastrous interventions across the world,” as Katrina vanden Heuvel, former editor of the leftist Nation magazine, wrote in a Washington Post opinion column. And as Blinken and Sullivan meet Thursday and Friday with senior Chinese diplomats, some liberals also chafe at the Biden team’s hawkish stance toward Beijing, again warning that it has Trump-inflected confrontational tones and noting that Chinese cooperation is essential to fighting climate change. Among other things, Biden has not rolled back the stiff tariffs Trump placed on Chinese imports. “I’ve been incredibly disappointed, though not shocked, that the Biden administration has leaned into the confrontational posture advocated by the foreign policy establishment,” said Kate Kizer, policy director for an anti-interventionist group, Win Without War. “More militarization and demonization is not the answer. Making deep investments in diplomacy and in building resiliency here at home is.” Some Democrats are pressing the case for a huge diplomatic infusion. On Tuesday, a group of Democratic Senate and House members called for a $12 billion increase to the U.S. international affairs budget to fund diplomacy. And even more congressional Democrats are simultaneously calling for deep cuts to a Pentagon budget that grew by 20% under Trump, to $740 billion. “We have so many domestic needs here at home,” said Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif. Lee is also among those weary of extended deadlines for withdrawals from Afghanistan like the one Biden hinted at Wednesday. “We’ve got to bring our troops home,” she said, “and we’ve got to do that quickly.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • A pit full of 6,200-year-old skeletons is now the oldest known example of 'indiscriminate, mass killing'

    A study suggests that an ancient Croatian pit was the site of the world's oldest documented mass killing. Many children and adults were buried there.

  • Indonesian police say new JI cell was recruiting, training

    Twenty-two suspects arrested in recent weeks were connected to the banned Jemaah Islamiyah militant group — among them a convicted leader who was recruiting and training new members, Indonesian authorities said Thursday . The 22 men were flown Thursday under the guard of Indonesia’s elite counterterrorism squad from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, to a police detention center in the national capital Jakarta for further questioning. A dozen of them were arrested in different cities in East Java province late last month.

  • Russia warns it will 'have to react' if Bosnia moves to join NATO

    Russia will react if Bosnia takes steps towards joining NATO because Moscow would perceive this as a hostile act, the Russian embassy in Bosnia said in a statement on Thursday. Bosnia has long proclaimed integration with NATO and the European Union as strategic goals.

  • Wall Street ends sharply lower, hit by bond yields and COVID-19 worries

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq tumbling 3%, hit by rising Treasury yields and fresh worries about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. Losses in U.S. stocks accelerated after France's prime minister imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and several other regions due to the health crisis. It was the Nasdaq's steepest one-day drop since Feb. 25.

  • Five million UK-bound AstraZeneca vaccine doses being held up ‘by Indian government’

    The United Kingdom’s vaccination efforts will be paralysed from next month because the Indian government is temporarily holding exports, according to the CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, whose company is manufacturing the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine. “It is solely dependent on India and it has nothing to do with the SII. It is to do with the Indian government allowing more doses to the UK,” Mr Poonawalla told the Telegraph, who confirmed that five million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine had already been delivered to the UK in early March. The second batch of five million further doses that the SII has pledged to the UK will only be delivered once the company is given the green light by New Delhi, which is deliberating how to slow a concerning resurgence in new daily Covid-19 cases, according to a source. In addition to debating whether to implement new localised lockdowns, the Indian government is considering whether it needs to stockpile more vaccines to expand its vaccination programme, which has so far been limited to those over the age of 60 and those over the age of 45 with comorbidities.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.