Man accused of causing crash that killed Treat Williams says they were friends, charges are ‘unwarranted’

The man facing felony charges in the crash that killed actor Treat Williams in early June is speaking out for the first time about the incident.

Ryan Koss, a 35-year-old actor who serves as the managing creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival in Vermont, said he was “devastated” by the death of the “Everwood” star, adding the two had known each other for a long time.

“I have known Treat for years, both as a member of this tight-knit community and fellow theater-maker. I considered him a friend,” Koss said in the statement obtained late Friday by The Manchester Journal. “I know his family feels his sudden loss even more deeply than I do, and I offer my sincerest condolences to them.”

Koss was behind a Honda Element that collided with Williams, who was out on his motorcycle in Dorset, Vermont just before 5 p.m. on June 12.

Williams, 71, was “unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle,” Vermont State Police said in a news release.

He suffered critical injuries in the crash and was later pronounced dead at the Albany Medical Center in New York. He died of “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash,” police said.

On Tuesday, Koss was issued a citation on a charge of “grossly negligent operation” resulting in death. A police investigation concluded Koss’ Honda pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle.

But in his statement, Koss said he’s “confident the facts will show I obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the state’s charges are unwarranted.”

On Tuesday, he voluntarily met with troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks where he was processed on the charge and then released.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on Sept. 25.