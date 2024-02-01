Man accused of causing crash that killed woman, injured 8-year-old pleads guilty

A man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed one person and injured two others last summer in German Twp.

Cristian Jesus Villajuarez-Castillo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, according to court records filed Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘[It] just wasn’t fair; I want justice,’ Sister of woman killed in German Twp. crash says

As part of a plea agreement, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, and one count of OVI were dismissed.

Villajuarez-Castillo will be sentenced on Feb. 23 and faces up to 16 ½ years in prison.

The charges were in connection to a head-on crash that happened Aug. 5 on State Route 4 between Eby Road and the Butler County Line.

Villajuarez-Castillo was driving north on State Route 4 when he crossed over the center line and hit a blue Ford Focus that was going south, according to a crash report.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the driver of the Ford, 24-year-old Kelsey Slivinski, died in the crash.

>> Church, city, retirement home sued over opposition to Sheetz development in Centerville

Slivinski’s passengers, an 8-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman, were both seriously injured in the crash.

Prosecutors said evidence and eyewitness accounts showed that Villajuarez-Castillo was driving erratically before the crash. An investigation also revealed that he did not have a driver’s license and was driving 80 mph at the time of the crash.

Villajuarez-Castillo remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.