Man accused of causing fatal 7-vehicle crash on SPID near Sunrise Mall arrested

A man who is accused of causing a deadly seven-vehicle crash on South Padre Island Drive near Sunrise Mall has been arrested.

The 47-year-old man was driving a white GMC truck near SPID and Airline on Nov. 8 when he lost control of the vehicle, sideswiping a vehicle and rear-ending another before flipping and crashing into other vehicles in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

Westbound lanes of South Padre Island Drive were closed after an accident Monday.

Six people, including the driver and a child, were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries. A 55-year-old man, identified as James Sullivan, died of his injuries two days later.

Derek St. Amant, 47, was arrested by Corpus Christi police after his release from the hospital. He is charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and one count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

He was booked into the Nueces County Jail on Friday. His bond was set at $600,000.

In October, St. Amant was arrested in Brazos County for possession of at least one gram but less than four grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance. He bonded out on Oct. 17, court records show.

In September 2019, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance at least one gram but less than four grams in Gregg County.

