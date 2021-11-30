Man accused of causing fatal Ennis Joslin crash to be charged with manslaughter

A 21-year-old man accused of causing an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol will be charged with manslaughter after one of the people injured died on Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, a male driver was traveling southbound on Ennis Joslin Road near Nile Drive when he failed to yield and collided with the rear of another vehicle, Corpus Christi Police Department senior officer Gena Pena said.

The man in the other vehicle, with two passengers, was ejected and suffered serious injuries. He was admitted to the intensive care unit, where he later died of his injuries. He was identified as 27-year-old Jesus Garcia.

One passenger sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The other had minor injuries.

The driver, 21-year-old Leroy Jasso Jr., was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on two charges of intoxication assault. One of those charges will be upgraded to manslaughter, Pena said.

Jasso was arrested and booked into Nueces County Jail on Nov. 20. He has since bonded out.

More news

More: Construction on the JFK Bridge begins soon. Here's what to expect.

More: Teenager killed in NAS Drive accident identified

More: Two killed, one injured in head-on crash near Kingsville

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Man accused of causing Ennis Joslin crash charged with manslaughter