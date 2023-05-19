Man accused of causing fire while trying to steal truck facing charges

A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal a truck and catching it on fire.

Justin Engle, 37, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on a felony count of attempted grand theft and misdemeanor counts of arson and obstructing official business, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

>> Police identify victim of shooting at DMAX plant in Moraine; Suspect in critical condition

On May 12, Engle allegedly tried to steal a truck parked in the 1400 Huffman Ave.

In court records filed in Dayton Municipal Court, Engle is accused of using a brick to break the window of the truck “while also holding a screwdriver.”

Witnesses said he tried to start the truck for a few minutes before getting out and opening the hood. Witnesses yelled at Engle and then “noticed smoke coming from the inside of the passenger compartment of the truck,” according to affidavit and statement of facts.

At that time, officers arrived on scene and Engle ran from the scene. While officers chased him, one attempted to tase him “but he was taking off his jacket while running and the probes did not have the desired effect,” court records state.

>> Bicyclist remains in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Dayton

Police said neighbors on the scene came out to put the fire in the truck out.

Engle was arrested just over an hour later. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail just after midnight on May 13.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 23.