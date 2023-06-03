Man accused of causing thousands worth of damage at Morganton public safety headquarters

A Morganton man is accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at the town’s public safety headquarters.

Investigators shared images of the vandalism that show furniture overturned, a display case damaged, and holes in the wall. Justin Rudisill was charged on Wednesday with damage to property, officials said.

Officials announced on Friday that Rudisill pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced to 45 days in jail. He was also ordered to reimburse the department $5,000.

