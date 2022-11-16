Man accused of causing wreck while racing

Nov. 15—An Odessa man is facing a felony charge after several people were hurt during a racing incident Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to a DPS report, a trooper was dispatched to a multiple vehicle crash on FM 1936 near milepost 324 in Ector County around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The trooper determined that a Pontiac GTO was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with several vehicles parked on the side of the road and multiple people suffered serious bodily injuries as a result.

Several witnesses told the trooper the driver of the Pontiac, Joshua Jeremy Burk, 31, was racing at the time of the collisions.

Burk was arrested on suspicion of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury or death, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He was released from the Ector County jail later the same day on a $20,000 surety bond.