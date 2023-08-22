Man accused of chaining woman to floor in Park Hill pleads not guilty

A man accused of chaining a woman to the floor of a house in the Park Hill neighborhood pleaded not guilty Saturday morning. Moises May was arraigned in Jefferson County District Court and charged with several felony and misdemeanor crimes, including kidnapping, intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, assault, terroristic threatening and harassment, court documents show.

According to an arrest citation, May and Jonna Wilson were arguing when May allegedly grabbed Wilson and held her down on a bathroom floor "while he used a machete to cut off a majority of her hair." May then "slapped the victim around" before she was able to leave, records state.

After May allegedly threatened to kill Wilson multiple times for coming home after she left, he tied a metal dog chain around her neck and bolted her to the floor. He then reportedly took her phone so she could not call for help.

Wilson was later able to break open a window and scream for help, prompting bystanders to call the police, the citation said. The Louisville Metro Police Department, along with Louisville Fire and Rescue, responded to the call and were able to rescue Wilson and treat her for minor injuries.

Police said that by leaving Wilson chained up, May "manifested an extreme indifference to the value of human life."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Monday.

'We are worn out': JCPS bus driver says fixes still needed

New 'community driven' restaurant incubator to open in west Louisville. Here's what to know

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Moises May pleads not guilty after allegedly chaining woman to floor