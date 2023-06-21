Man accused of chasing customers with knife outside of Monroe restaurant

A man is accused of chasing customers with a knife outside of a restaurant on Monday, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police responded to Logan’s Roadhouse on West Roosevelt Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the suspect pulled out a knife in the parking lot after an argument between him and three other people began inside the restaurant.

At the scene, officers found a man between the restaurant and a Lowe’s store. When they tried to stop him, police said he ran away into the woods behind the businesses.

Law enforcement continued searching the area and eventually found the suspect, Thomas Parker, sleeping in a tent between Walmart and Griffin Mitsubishi.

Officers charged Parker with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. He is currently being held in the Union County jail under a $40,000 bond.

