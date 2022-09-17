Man accused of chasing victim through parking lot, shooting multiple times in Dayton

A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a man multiple times near an apartment complex in Dayton.

Shaquille Thomas, 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive last week, according to court records.

Thomas has been accused of chasing a man through a parking lot in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive on Sept. 14 just before midnight and shooting him multiple times, according to a statement of facts.

>> RELATED: 1 man hospitalized following Dayton shooting

Thomas allegedly shot the victim in the abdomen, back and leg. Witnesses reported hearing six to seven shots fired, according to court records. Thomas is said to have then ran from the scene.

The victim was able to run to a nearby address where he told a witness that “Shaq” shot him before falling to the ground.

Thomas’ car was seen on surveillance video leaving the apartment complex after the shooting, according to court records.

At the time of reporting, Thomas is not listed as an inmate in Montgomery County Jail.











