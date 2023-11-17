Man accused of child endangerment after cannabis, loaded shotgun found at California home

A Northern California man wanted on a probation violation charge now faces allegations of child endangerment after authorities say they found processed cannabis, a syringe with suspected methamphetamine and heroin and loaded shotgun at his Nevada County home.

James Robert Wolfsgruber Jr., 34, was arrested on several charges Wednesday morning at his home in Smartsville, a rural community about 15 miles west of Grass Valley, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a news release.

He remained in custody Friday at the Nevada County Jail. Wolfsgruber appeared for his arraignment Thursday afternoon in Nevada County Superior Court and is scheduled to return Dec. 1 for further proceedings, court records show.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies and detectives were called to Wolfsgruber’s home in the 10000 block of Wild Turkey Lane. Sheriff’s officials said Nevada County Probation Department officers were already at the home to arrest Wolfsgruber on suspicion of violating probation — a charge unrelated to what authorities found at the home.

Deputies and probation officers found at the home more than 30 pounds of processed cannabis, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Processed cannabis is marijuana or its byproducts that have been processed for the commercial or wholesale markets.

Authorities said they also found an uncapped syringe on the floor filled with what is believed to be meth and heroin. They also found a loaded shotgun — with its safety off — leaning against a wall near a child’s play kitchen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The filled syringe and the loaded shotgun were accessible to a child who was at the home, sheriff’s officials said. Nevada County Child Welfare Services social workers were called to the home, and they took custody of the child.

Wolfsgruber was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and drug possession while in possession of a loaded firearm — all felonies, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He also faces misdemeanor charges of drug possession, cultivation of cannabis and committing a felony while on bail or own recognizance.

On Thursday, sheriff’s detectives returned to Wolfsgruber’s home to serve a newly obtained search warrant. Sheriff’s officials said the detectives seized at the home an additional 331 pounds of processed cannabis and destroyed 75 marijuana plants.

Wolfsgruber’s 68-year-old father, who also lives on the property, was cited for misdemeanor charge of unlawfully cultivating cannabis, according to the Sheriff’s Office.