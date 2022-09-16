Man accused of child rape changes plea

A Great Falls man who was initially accused of rape and possession of child pornography has taken a plea agreement in Cascade County District Court.

At a change of plea hearing on Thursday, Michael Joseph Gardner Jr., 37, pleaded guilty to two amended counts of sexual assault with bodily injury. The agreement calls for the rest of the charges to be dismissed.

The dismissed charges include 18 counts of sexual abuse of children for images of child pornography investigators reportedly found on Gardner's computer.

Gardner and his girlfriend were arrested in April 2019 after an investigation into a missing child led to them being questioned by police. Charges against the girlfriend were later dropped pursuant to a deferred prosecution agreement.

The 11-year-old victim's mother became concerned about Gardner's relationship with her daughter, and Gardner was called in for questioning after the girl went missing for several hours after school.

In court on Thursday, Gardner admitted to sexually touching the girl on two occasions.

The state has agreed not to make a sentencing recommendation in the case, but defense attorney Matt McKittrick said that he would argue against Gardner being required to register as a sex offender and would ask the judge to sentence him to less than the mandatory minimum of four years. The judge, by law, can sentence Garder to up to 100 years in prison for each crime.

Gardner's sentencing date could be as soon as six weeks away, pending the completion of his pre-sentence investigation.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Man accused of raping 11-year-old changes his plea