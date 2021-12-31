Man accused of child rape held without bail

Dec. 31—NEWBURYPORT — A Newburyport District Court judge ruled Thursday that a man charged with raping a Salisbury child was too dangerous to post bail and ordered him held in custody until trial.

David McCarron, 55, was arraigned Tuesday on child rape with force charge and four counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14.

Court records initially showed McCarron lived in Hampton, New Hampshire, but according to his attorney, he was living in Bedford when he turned himself into Salisbury police Monday afternoon.

Judge Peter Doyle's ruling came at the end of a quick hearing to determine whether McCarron posed too great a risk to his alleged victim to be released pending trial.

McCarron's legal team argued the child's safety could be ensured if McCarron wore a GPS monitoring device and was ordered to stay out of Salisbury. They also said he would be willing to post up to $5,000 cash bail. They added he did not have a criminal record and when told he had a warrant for his arrest, promptly turned himself in to law enforcement.

But Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy disagreed with McCarron's legal team saying the only way the child's safety could be ensured was for McCarron to be locked up. During her argument, she told Doyle that McCarron "groomed" the 11-year-old child over a long period of time including instances when the child's mother was out of the house. In that sense he had a "caregiver role."

Little is known about the charges since the police report was immediately impounded following his arraignment. But according to court records, they stem from incidents on three days in September, October and November. Following the November incident, a family member obtained a restraining order against McCarron.

The initial complaint was made Dec. 13, with the child being interviewed by police as recently as Thursday morning.

McCarron is due back in court on Jan. 27 for a probable cause hearing. A probable cause hearing strongly suggests McCarron will eventually be indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury and eventually arraigned in the higher court.

