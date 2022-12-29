Man accused of child sex crimes in Wyandotte County believed to have fled to Nepal

A man accused of rape in Kansas City, Kansas, is believed to have fled to Nepal to avoid prosecution, according to a federal charge filed against him this month.

An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 12 in Wyandotte County for Biswas Bartaula, who lived in Gardner in Johnson County, on charges of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and intimidation of a witness or victim, according to court records.

The crimes allegedly occurred in March and were first reported to school officials, police said. Detectives learned Bartaula traveled to Nepal, where he is a citizen, “immediately” after the alleged incident, a deputy U.S. marshal wrote in a criminal complaint.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals Service launched a fugitive investigation.

Bartaula has been charged in the U.S. District of Kansas with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, which could send him to federal prison for up to five years if he is convicted.

He did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Thursday.