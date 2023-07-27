Man accused of child sex offenses at farmers market

Jul. 27—GUILFORD COUNTY — A retired minister who formerly worked in High Point and Thomasville has been arrested and charged with sex offenses because of things that investigators say happened earlier this month and last month at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, including indecent exposure.

Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden, 71, of Colfax was arrested Wednesday after investigations of two reported sex offenses from June 24 and July 14 at the farmers market on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

Peden was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, felony indecent exposure, misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor secret peeping. Peden is being held at the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro. Bond was set at $50,000 secured.

No information was released about what Peden is accused of doing, and Sheriff Danny Rogers said that no additional information will be released "due to the sensitive nature of the investigations."

Peden is listed on the website of the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church as a retired minister.

In a prepared statement, the conference said, "We can confirm Rev. Peden was a United Methodist clergyperson, and he retired from active ministry with the Western North Carolina Conference in 2020. We have no knowledge of these recent allegations, are saddened to hear about them, and cannot offer any further comment."

Among the churches where Peden served were Wesley Memorial United Methodist in High Point, where he was an associate pastor from 1992 to 1999, and Memorial United Methodist in Thomasville, where he served 2007 to 2014, according to the Journal of the Annual Conference in 2020, the year he retired. At his retirement he was pastor of Lewisville United Methodist Church.