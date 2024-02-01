Man accused of child sexual assault back in jail in lieu of $1.2 million bail

Editor's note: This story contains information about the alleged sexual assault of a child. If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

An Arlington man is back in the Wichita County Jail on three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one charge of indecency with a child through sexual contact.

The charges stem from allegations against Willis Wellman that were reported to Wichita Falls police in 2014 when a 16-year-old girl claimed she was sexually assaulted by Wellman beginning when she was five to seven years old.

The girl said her family relocated from Jack County to near Iowa Park in 2009 when she was 12 years old and the assaults continued there. When she was 16, her family moved to Wichita Falls where she said Wellman, a member of the household, assaulted her in a bedroom.

Wichita County Jail records show Wellman, 62, was first arrested on sexual assault charges in July 2016, bonded out a few days later and was re-arrested for continuous sex abuse of a child in late December 2021. He was released in mid-January 2021.

He was jailed again Monday with total bail set on the charges of $1.2 million.

He has a pre-trial hearing set for Feb.15 with a tentative trial date scheduled for Feb. 26.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child charges are first-degree felonies in Texas and can carry punishment of up to life in prison. Indecency with a child through sexual contact is a second-degree felony that can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The trial is scheduled for 89th District Court where a jury in a similar recent case gave the defendant the maximum punishment and Judge Charles Barnard stacked the sentences, ensuring the 44-year-old assailant would spend the rest of his life behind bars.

