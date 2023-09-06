Man accused of choking, beating wife

Sep. 6—A Midland man was arrested Sunday night after his wife accused him of holding a gun to her head after beating and choking her.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the Stay Bridges Suites on South John Ben Shepperd around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman with long scratches along her chest and neck, a black eye, bloody lips and bruised legs, shoulder and foot, the report stated.

The woman told officers Marshall Taylor McAdams assaulted her after she told him she was going back to Louisiana and she was only able to get away from him after biting him, the report stated.

McAdams attributed the woman's injuries to a fall, according to the report. He said she fell when he pushed her off of him after she attacked him.

McAdams was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He was released from the Ector County jail Tuesday after posting a $50,000 surety bond.