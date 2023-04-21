Man accused of choking cat to death facing charges

A local man is facing charges after allegedly choking his pet cat to death.

Spencer Persinger, 27, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of cruelty to a companion animal, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Persinger “claimed that he was being evicted from his apartment and could not take the cat with him so he choked it to death,” according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case was investigated by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

The incident happened in Kettering around Feb. 2.

Persinger is not in custody. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on May 4.