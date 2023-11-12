Man accused of choking dog is shot to death by animal’s owner, Texas police say

A Texas man accused of fatally shooting another man says he did so to protect his dog, police told news outlets.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at a home on Houston’s northwest side, the Houston Police Department told KHOU.

Investigators say a friend was visiting the dog’s owner when the men got into an argument, and the friend started choking the man’s dog, KPRC reported.

The man shot his friend to stop the attack, killing him, police told the station.

Police say the man was waiting at the home when officers arrived and he was taken into custody, WOAI reported.

It’s not clear why the man attacked the dog, but an investigation is underway, police told the outlet.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will determine what charges, if any, will be brought, KHOU reported.

