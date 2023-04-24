Man accused of choking woman, giving her a concussion facing charges

A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman in Washington Twp. on at least two occasions.

Skylar Wilkerson, 32, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on one count of felonious assault, one count of abduction, one count of kidnapping and two counts of domestic violence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

>> Police: Area Smashburger employee in custody after argument leads to exchange of gunfire

Court records filed earlier this month in Kettering Municipal Court showed that Wilkerson was accused of assaulting a woman known to him on March 20 and April 4.

Wilkerson allegedly hit the woman, threw her on the floor and choking her. The woman said to have hit her head on the corner of a doorway when she was thrown to the floor and was later treated for “manual strangulation and a concussion,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Wilkerson is not currently in police custody, but is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on May 9.