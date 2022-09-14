Man accused of cold case murder in Orange County to ask judge for release from jail

Orange County deputies said a man who avoided arrest for murder for a quarter century wants to get out of jail.

Attorneys for Kenneth Stough will be in court Wednesday to ask for a bond.

A judge will then decide if he’s allowed out of jail before his trial.

Stough was arrested in November in connection with a 25-year-old cold case.

Investigators said he stabbed Terrance Paquette 73 times inside a convenience store on Clarcona Ocoee Road.

Detectives said they linked Stough to the murder after getting his DNA off of beer cans in the trash.

This is the first Orange County Sheriff’s Office case that was solved through genetic genealogy.

Deputies said Stough should stay locked up.

“The horrific stabbing murder of Terrence Paquette in 1996 left his family grieving and without closure for 25 years while his murderer walked free,” said a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. “We look forward to the day that Terry Paquette’s family receives justice in this case.”

Court records show Stough is set to go to trial in late November.

