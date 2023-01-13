Man accused in cold case, serial rape investigation facing additional charges

The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to 2013 is now facing nearly 20 counts.

Tiandre Turner, 43, was re-indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on new rape, felonious assault, kidnapping, abduction, assault and robbery charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Turner was previously indicted on similar charges in November for two of the four alleged assault.

The new charges from Friday are in connection to the third and fourth assaults Dayton Police previously accused him of, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office. Turner now faces 18 counts.

Turner was arrested Nov. 14. The next day, Dayton Police announced that Turner’s arrest was part of a cold case investigation.

Turner has been accused of at least four rapes that occurred between 2013 to 2014, when three of the four victims were sexually assaulted in Dayton. The fourth victim was abducted in Dayton and taken to Harrison Twp., where they were sexually assaulted. Turner has been accused of kidnapping, abusing and raping each victim.

The two alleged assaults Turner was charged with Friday happened in June 2013 and January 2014.

News Center 7 previously reported that analysis of DNA evidence found at all four scenes lead to linking Turner to the assaults.

The first two assaults Turner was charged with occurred in March and April 2014. Both of the alleged assaults were listed to have happened at the same address on W. Grand Avenue, according to court records.

Online court records show he’s set to appear in court next on Jan. 25.

Turner remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.