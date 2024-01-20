Man accused of concealing girlfriend’s body in Logan Square now charged in her slaying

A man awaiting trial on charges of concealing his girlfriend’s nearly-decapitated body in a duffel bag now faces first-degree murder charges, court records show.

Brittany Battaglia, 33, had been missing for days when her body was found with stab wounds in Genesis Silva’s Logan Square apartment in a duffel bag along with a machete and bags of cleaning equipment in June 2023.

Prosecutors had already charged Silva, 34, with concealing a homicidal death and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon as well as a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. Cook County Judge William Fahy ordered Silva held without bail shortly after Battaglia’s death.

On Friday, Silva was charged with separate counts of first-degree murder, according to court records. A judge ordered Silva to remain in custody.

Investigators have found Silva’s DNA on the duffel and accuse him of slitting Battaglia’s throat, according to a Jan. 17 police report.

A petition for pretrial detention hearing stated a search warrant revealed Silva had searched the internet on how to avoid culpability using a defense of mental illness and that his DNA was found on cleaning supplies and other items inside the apartment where Battaglia’s corpse was hidden.

Silva is scheduled to be back in court next Friday, records show.