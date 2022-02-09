Man accused of cooking meth at Jay County home

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Jay County man has been accused of cooking meth in labs set up in his barns.

Justin Warren Franks, 38, of the 2100 block of East Jay County Road 600-N, was arrested after sheriff's deputies and Portland police sent to his home on Jan. 31.

A caller to emergency dispatchers reported a man at that address was "high on methamphetamine and hallucinating."

Investigators, after obtaining a warrant to search the property, reporting finding meth and, in "outbuildings" on the property, numerous items used in the production of the drug — including generators, sulfuric acid, lithium batteries, drain cleaner and camping fuel.

Members of an Indiana State Police laboratory team were called to the scene.

The rural Bryant resident was charged in Jay Circuit Court with manufacturing meth, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Franks was also charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He continued to be held in the Jay County jail on Wednesday.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Franks.

For several years, East Central Indiana — and specifically the Muncie area — ranked near the top of national lists showing where home meth labs had been discovered.

In recent years, however, most meth cases prosecuted in local courts have involved meth produced elsewhere and transported to Indiana.

