Man accused of crashing 2 work trucks, killing woman, tossed booze out of windows, witnesses say

Witnesses say pictures of a crashed Ford F-250 reveal the end of a drunk driving spree committed by 45 year old Donald Jackson.

“He got out of his disabled vehicle with the intentions of covering up and fleeing,” said Anita Trout.

The Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office says Jackson’s list of crimes start in the City of Atlanta. While driving under the influence, he allegedly took his City of College Park work vehicle, slamming it into multiple cars on Lee Street near Sylvan Road.

The District Attorney’s Office says Jackson was an employee with the City of College Park, where he worked for the water department. He’d been employed there for 10 months.

Witnesses say he ran before police arrived. Later that afternoon in Dekalb County, Jackson crashed another College Park Government vehicle while driving on I-20 near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard.

“I and several other victims witnesses him throwing out alcoholic beverage containers on to the median and onto the highway,” Trout said.

Anita Trout, a victim testified during Tuesday’s bond hearing. She told the court, after that crash Jackson attempted to steal other drivers cars.

“He also tried to commandeer the fire truck as well,” she said.

Police eventually caught up with Jackson and arrested him. The judge denied bond in this case for Jackson.

Dekalb County ADA says Jackson currently has warrants for homicide, robbery, and aggravated assault out of Fulton County in a separate case.

“Mr. Jackson does deny many of the allegations in the warrant,” said Public Defender Julia Jordan.