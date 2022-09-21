Man accused of crashing into casino also charged in Payne County

Sep. 21—A Texas man accused of crashing a stolen truck into Remington Park Casino is being charged in Payne County District Court.

Pete Coleman Puckett faces multiple charges in Oklahoma County after Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office made a Sept. 8 arrest. The OCSO claim a citizen warned a deputy about a truck being driven erratically on I-44. After the suspect truck was spotted, a pursuit ensued that OCSO say reached well over 100 miles per hour. The report claims Puckett exited MLK and pulled into Remington Park. As deputies approached, the report claims Puckett took off again and slammed into the building before exiting the truck and being captured. He was then transported to the hospital.

In Oklahoma County, he is charged with DUI, endangering others while eluding officers, unauthorized use of a vehicle, malicious injury to property, obstructing an officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

In Payne County, Puckett was charged Sept. 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Sept. 8, police went to Cushing to check out a stolen vehicle report and made contact with a victim who said his truck was stolen from the outside of a convenience store.

Officers checked surveillance footage that reportedly showed a suspect entering the vehicle and leaving while holding a styrofoam cup. A cashier told police that the suspect made purchases with a debit card and made a mixed drink with vodka near the front door of the store. Police later learned that the suspect was involved in a wreck at Remington Park, and said the suspect from the Remington Park incident matched the suspect from the convenience store. Police also say a debit card booked into property after arrest matched one used at the store.