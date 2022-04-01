Man accused of crashing stolen car through construction site had recent arrests in previous weeks

The man accused of stealing a car and crashing it into a construction site in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday morning was cited and arrested numerous times in the days leading up to the incident.

Kennedy Lyons, 27, is behind bars following Thursday’s crash, and is facing a variety of charges from theft to resisting arrest and reckless driving.

Court documents obtained by Channel 11 claim Lyons was caught on camera earlier that morning stealing a gray Mercedes-Benz parked outside of the Duquesne Club on Sixth Avenue. Moments before that, he allegedly provoked fights at the Catholic Charities building nearby. Neither organization wanted to comment when reached by Channel 11 on Friday.

A construction foreman was on site at Wood Street and Liberty Avenue when the vehicle came barreling through “road closed” signs around 10:30 a.m.

“The police were behind him and then, when the officers went to get out, he hit the gas, came through the intersection here, hit a ‘road closed’ sign and drug it ... and hit that light pole,” Carver said.

Carver said he and the workers ran for cover, trying to get “away from the car as fast as humanly possible.”

He added that the crew feels grateful to be alive.

“Thank God above for that,” he said.

Court records reveal that Lyons was cited and arrested by Clairton Police multiple times 10 days before the incident downtown Thursday.

Documents obtained by Channel 11 allege Lyons made threats and trespassed at the Village Inn repeatedly. He is accused of grabbing bricks outside of the restaurant, and in one case, allegedly said he was going to “kill everyone.”

Charges include terroristic threats, harassment and defiant trespass for multiple alleged offenses that spanned from March 22 to March 27. In two cases he was arrested, arraigned and released on a nonmonetary bond.

“Why is he still running free,” Carver asked. “One thing I will say is, I’d like to hand it to the Pittsburgh Police because they were on scene immediately.”

Lyon’s second arraignment occurred early March 28 before Judge Randy Martini, according to court records. Efforts to reach the judge for comment were unsuccessful at the time this article was published.

Meantime, Lyons is scheduled for preliminary hearings April 12, April 14 and May 10.

