Man accused of creating child porn involving teen in Clayton indicted

Jun. 3—A man is facing charges after he reportedly filmed himself engaging in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old in Clayton.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Tyler Douglas Leslie, 22, on three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old on May 1 and filming it on the teen's cellphone, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Leslie is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.