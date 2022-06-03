Man accused of creating child porn involving teen in Clayton indicted

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Jun. 3—A man is facing charges after he reportedly filmed himself engaging in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old in Clayton.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Tyler Douglas Leslie, 22, on three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old on May 1 and filming it on the teen's cellphone, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Leslie is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories