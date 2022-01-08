Man accused of cutting catalytic converters off cars in Subway parking lot in Bangor

Jan. 7—A local man is facing charges after Bangor police found him Friday morning with two catalytic converters allegedly taken from cars parked at the Subway restaurant on Main Street.

Benjamin Deane, 41, is charged with two counts of theft, a Class C crime; two counts of criminal mischief, a Class D crime; and one count of violation of bail, a Class E crime, according to the Bangor police.

He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

A Bangor resident reported seeing someone cutting catalytic converters from vehicles parked at 469 Main St. at about 6:19 a.m. Friday, Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor police, said Friday afternoon. Deane was not there when officers arrived, but was soon found behind a nearby business.

Deane is expected to make his first appearance before a judge remotely at 1 p.m. Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center. The courthouse was closed Friday due to the snowstorm.

This is the second time in two weeks that police in Penobscot County have charged someone in connection with the theft of catalytic converters.

On Dec. 24, Marty Ashworth, 48, of Stockton Springs and Travis King, 43, of Bucksport were issued summonses by deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's office for receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they were found with a suspected stolen catalytic converter.

If convicted, Deane faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the theft charges, up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 on the criminal mischief charge, and up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 on the violation of bail charge.