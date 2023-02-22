Man accused of cutting power to businesses so he could rob them arrested

Investigators arrested a man they say had a system when he allegedly robbed several businesses in North Georgia, including churches.

Police say Christopher Reynolds went on a crime spree over the past few weeks.

He’s accused of cutting the power to businesses so he could steal.

They say he targeted churches, gas stations, and liquor stores in Dawson and Lumpkin Counties.

Deputies found Reynolds by using Flock cameras and arrested him during a traffic stop yesterday.

