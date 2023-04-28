Man accused of Darke County double homicide indicted on charges

The man accused of killing two people in Darke County earlier this month is facing formal charges.

Adam Uchyn, 39, was indicted by a Darke County grand jury Thursday on two counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated robbery, according to Darke County Common Pleas Court records.

The indictment came just days after he was extradited back to Ohio from Chicago.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of killing 2 people in Darke Co. extradited back to Ohio

Uchyn has been accused of murdering Michelle Phipps, 63, and James Donnelly, 57, who were stabbed to death in the 4200 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road.

On April 13, Darke County Sheriff Deputies responded to the home around 6:30 p.m. on a 911 call. Upon arrival, Uchyn met deputies at the driveway. Uchyn was a resident of the address and claimed to have made the call. He had filed a report alleging a theft and assault had occurred at the address, and the perpetrator had left the scene.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it was a ruse to prevent deputies from discovering the murders that had likely occurred. Investigators now believe the 911 caller was Phipps. The call abruptly ended with only the address provided by the caller. Dispatchers attempted to call the number back, but there was no answer.

>> PHOTOS: Deputies investigate double homicide at Darke County home

On April 14, shortly before 5 a.m., two women came into the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to report a possible homicide, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. Deputies responded to the house to investigate and found Phipps and Donnelly dead.

The sheriff’s office later received a notification from Chicago Police that Uchyn had been taken into custody on a felony probation warrant unrelated to the homicide and had been booked in the Cook County Jail.

After being extradited back to Ohio, Uchyn was booked into the Darke County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Uchyn’s next court date has not be scheduled at this time.