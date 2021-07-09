Man accused of date rape in Manchester

Jul. 9—A Manchester man is facing accusations that he raped and assaulted a woman he was dating during an argument brought about by jealousy.

William Maurice Walsh, 26, who has listed his address as an apartment at 265 Slater St., is facing felony counts of first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, and first-degree unlawful restraint as well as a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault in a Nov. 14 incident in his apartment.

He was arrested in the case in April and is free on $55,000 bond in that and an earlier domestic violence case involving a different woman, court records show.

Walsh declined through a lawyer to discuss the case with police, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Officer Jeremy Curtis.

Walsh's current lawyer Gerald M. Klein, said Thursday that Walsh and the 20-year-old accuser had been in a sexual relationship for four or five months and had consensual relations on Nov. 14.

"Although anything is possible, this is a matter at this point that is 100% going to be decided by a jury," Klein wrote in a text message.

Curtis' affidavit details the following:

The woman reported the incident to police two days after it happened. She said she had met Walsh via the dating app Tinder in the first week in September and they "immediately clicked and started hanging out more frequently," usually at his apartment.

By October they began arguing over his belief that she was texting other guys, which she denied.

After Walsh took a four-day trip to Florida in November, he told her he had had sex with three other women and asked if she wanted to be honest with him about anything.

She said she initially told him she hadn't been with anyone else. But, when he didn't believe her and refused to talk to her, she said, she falsely told him that she had had a guy over to Walsh's apartment while she was cat sitting for him during the Florida trip.

After a Nov. 14 phone conversation lasting at least three hours, she went to Walsh's apartment in the evening to talk more. As soon as she arrived, she said, Walsh demanded that she perform a sex act on him before they talked, which she said she did reluctantly.

She said he grew angry, frightening her. She said she told him she was going to leave, to which he replied, "No you're not."

She said he kept telling her they were going to have sex and she kept telling him she didn't want to. But as he became increasingly agitated, she grew afraid and reluctantly had sex with him out of fear of what might happen if she didn't.

In a subsequent interview, conducted after a judge asked for clarification about the woman's fear, she said Walsh had previously exhibited explosive behavior toward her that had led to him threatening and pushing her. She said he is "a lot bigger" than she is and was refusing to let her leave, adding that she didn't believe she could "physically overtake" him to leave the apartment.

She added that he didn't seem to be himself and had a "crazed and angry" look that caused her to fear he would hurt her if she didn't do what he wanted.

Later, while they on a couch, she said, he aggressively forced her head into the couch and she couldn't move. Still later, she said, he slapped her in the face several times, once causing her neck "to whiplash," and touched her aggressively in a sexual way.

Manchester police have twice arrested Walsh on domestic violence charges involving other women, the officer reported. One case remains pending, while online state judicial records contain no reference to the other, indicating that it has ended without a conviction.

