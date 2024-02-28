Man accused of Davis stabbings appears in court again
Carlos Dominguez appeared in court again on charges of murder and attempted murder.
The Royals wanted to keep the older, larger lettering on the backs of their uniforms. They got it.
Yahoo News spoke with women in Alabama who are at various stages in their IVF journey about the questions and concerns they're now facing in the wake of the controversial ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos are legally considered "children" under state law.
Apple is canceling its decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter. With 2,000 people working on it, it was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.
Reproductive rights were already a major liability for the GOP before the state's Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered "children."
Kyle Filipowski was helped to the locker room after he was hit by Wake Forest fans storming the court on Saturday afternoon.
The Supreme Court is considering the fate of two state laws that limit how social media companies can moderate the content on their platforms. In oral arguments on Monday, the justices grappled with a thorny set of questions that could reshape the internet, from social networks like Facebook and TikTok to apps like Yelp and Etsy. In October, the Supreme Court decided to hear the two parallel cases, one in Florida (Moody v. NetChoice, LLC) and one in Texas (NetChoice, LLC v. Paxton).
The stories you need to start your day: The Supreme Court’s big social media cases, Messi’s late goal and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares and I covered a lot of ground in a wide-ranging interview covering the company's previously disclosed targets on EV, the threat that Chinese automakers pose, its deal with Amazon on software and whether the Ramcharger and electric Dodge Charger are still on track (they are). You might be surprised to learn that Stellantis is still intent to deploy commercial self-driving vans through a partnership with Waymo. Tavares said they're working to "deepen" the relationship; you can read more about that here.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
Stellantis, the automaker that owns 14 brands, including Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, and autonomous vehicle technology company Waymo are not only still working together, the companies are deepening the partnership, CEO Carlos Tavares told TechCrunch in a recent interview. This "deepened" partnership will focus on commercial self-driving Ram delivery vans, a target that was first announced in 2020 and promptly faded from public view. "When you reach the destination, how do you take the parcel out of the van?" Tavares said in a wide-ranging interview.
"When are we going to ban court stormings?" Duke head coach Jon Scheyer asked after the loss.
This week in AI, Google paused its AI chatbot Gemini's ability to generate images of people after a segment of users complained about historical inaccuracies. It appears that Google -- like some other AI vendors, including OpenAI -- had implemented clumsy hardcoding under the hood to attempt to "correct" for biases in its model.
