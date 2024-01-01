Man accused in Dayton abduction, domestic incident arrested in Moraine

Jan. 1—Police responding to a weapons complaint in Moraine Thursday arrested a suspect in a domestic violence and abduction investigation in Dayton.

Around 11:30 a.m., Moraine police responded to the 6100 block of Hemple Road after a woman reported someone had pointed a gun at her, Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish said.

Investigators later determined multiple bullets were fired at the residence and at least one vehicle was hit, he added. No injuries were reported.

"As the investigation unfolded, our officers discovered that at least two individuals at the scene of the shooting incident had also been involved in a domestic violence and abduction incident the previous day in the city of Dayton," Parish said.

The alleged suspect and victim were detained.

Moraine police arrested and booked Allen T. Cressel, 52, of Dayton, into the Montgomery County Jail. He's facing one count of domestic violence in Dayton Municipal Court.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Moraine residence in connection to the shooting. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests directly related to the shooting have been made, Parish said.